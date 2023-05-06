King Charles Coronation: How are football clubs marking event & which team does His Majesty support?

Football is marking the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday in a variety of ways. GOAL takes you through the ins and outs of the celebration.

On Saturday, the Coronation of King Charles is taking place, with the majority of the UK set to grind to a halt to mark the day.

Celebrities and the Royal Family are descending on Westminster Abbey to witness the ceremony, which will be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Football is continuing, however, with the 3pm blackout lifted so fans can watch Manchester City play Leeds United this afternoon. In total, there are five Premier League games, with Liverpool taking on Brentford in the late kick-off. GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the day's events.

What is The Coronation?

The Coronation marks the formal crowning of the nation's monarch, with King Charles III succeeding his mother Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022.

The ceremony involves the monarch being presented with a variety of royal items, including the Crown Jewels, and the crown will actually be placed on the King's head.

It marks the first Coronation in the UK since 1953, and the ceremony has barely changed for over a thousand years.

When does the King's Coronation take place?

The ceremony takes place on Saturday, May 6.

The day is filled with various royal milestones. The doors to Westminster Abbey opened at 7:30am (BST) for the congregation and members of the Royal Family will begin arriving from 10:35am. The King is due to arrive at the Abbey at 11am.

At 12:01pm, the King will be formally crowned and the bells in the abbey halls will ring for two minutes, while gun salutes ring out across the country. At the Tower of London, a 62-round salute will be fired.

How are football clubs marking the event?

The FA has prompted clubs to play the national anthem before Saturday's fixtures, leading to fears of a backlash, especially at Anfield where Liverpool face Brentford.

Jurgen Klopp has claimed that he does not have a great understanding of the Coronation, while Liverpool feel they have been placed in an impossible situation by the FA.

Indeed, Reds fans have previously booed the national anthem when it has been played at Wembley.

By comparison, at Tottenham, they will be screening the Coronation for fans who wish to watch it before they play Crystal Palace.

Australia and Chelsea footballer Sam Kerr, meanwhile, will be present at the ceremony, as she is the flag-bearer for the nation, a long-term member of the Commonwealth.

Who does King Charles support?

King Charles is on the record as being a Burnley fan.

The monarch has previously confirmed that he supports the Clarets while helping with charity work in the area. He has been presented with a VIP season ticket, although it is not clear if he has ever used it.

Prince William, of course, is a passionate Aston Villa fan, while the late Queen Elizabeth II was thought to support West Ham.