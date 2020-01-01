‘Kane to Juventus? Throw enough darts!’ – Ex-Spurs striker Lineker not convinced by transfer talk

The former Tottenham frontman considers rumours regarding a prolific England international to be “guesswork” heading towards the summer window

and legend Gary Lineker is not convinced by the speculation suggesting that Harry Kane has emerged as a possible transfer target for .

Questions have been asked of the prolific striker’s future in north London for some time and the general consensus is that Spurs are going to have to deliver major silverware in order to keep one of the world’s top goalscorers on their books.

That is not going to happen in 2020, with Jose Mourinho having been unable to guide the side he inherited from Mauricio Pochettino through to the latter stages of and competition.

With that in mind, fresh rumours have been sparked regarding Kane and his immediate plans.

The 26-year-old has been out of action since New Year’s Day with a hamstring injury and is being denied the opportunity to work his way back into contention for game time by the suspension of competitive football during the coronavirus outbreak.

He is still making headlines when it comes to summer transfers, with giants Juventus said to have joined the likes of Manchester United and in keeping a close eye on Kane’s situation at Spurs.

Lineker, though, sees no substance to the reports, posting on social media: “The papers say loads of things about transfers. They haven’t got a clue. It’s all guesswork. Throw enough darts......”

Kane is understood to be weighing up his options when it comes to a possible fresh start elsewhere.

As a product of Tottenham’s academy system, he has remained loyal to the club that gave him his big break.

He is, however, approaching a stage in his career where he needs to be seeing his obvious ability rewarded with tangible success.

Kane is the undoubted star man at Spurs and captain of an exciting England side that have forced their way back into contention for honours.

No indication has been offered that the next window will be the one in which he pushes for a move, but interest in his services could be stepped up.

Any offers will test Tottenham’s resolve and force Kane into some big decisions, with the likes of Juve, United and Real all capable of digging deep if an exit door swings open in London.