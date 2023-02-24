Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares has claimed he will return to the club at the end of the season once he has wrapped up his spell with Marseille.

WHAT HAPPENED? As he continues to fly in France, Tavares has spoken confidently about his future beyond the current season, not afraid to hide his ambitions. The left-back has spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Marseille and looked much more settled in France compared to a shaky spell in England, but discussed his plans in a new interview.

WHAT THEY SAID: Tavares played down speculation of staying in Marseille: "Everyone knows that I still have two years left with Arsenal on my contract.

"We’ll finish the season. I’m here until the end of the season to reach our objectives with Marseille. I can’t tell you much more."

He added that he "feels good" in Marseille and gets along with his new colleagues, but insisted he won't be staying put: "At the end of the season, I will return to Arsenal. I can’t say much more."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tavares joined Arsenal from Benfica two years ago as a young player with potential to fulfil, signing a long-term contract as Mikel Arteta reshaped the squad into a more youthful unit. But while he impressed initially, he quickly looked out of his depth and regularly struggled defensively.

Arteta refused to sanction a buy-option as he joined Marseille on loan, where he scored on his debut, and has since starred with his attacking qualities being allowed to shine.

WHAT NEXT FOR TAVARES? The Portugal Under-21 international must focus on finishing the season strongly in France before coming back to north London. Breaking into the team will prove challenging, especially if the Gunners can push on and win the Premier League as expected, with both Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney already occupying spots at left-back.