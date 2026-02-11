Manchester City, eager to ramp up the pressure on Arsenal, will host a struggling Fulham side determined to secure a vital win in order to ease their woes.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Manchester City vs Fulham, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Manchester City vs Fulham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Etihad Stadium

Manchester City and Fulham will kick off on 11 Feb 2026 at 19:30 GMT and 14:30 EST.

Match Preview

Manchester City are targeting a third straight victory after a thrilling comeback win at Liverpool, which has reignited their Premier League title challenge.

Sitting second in the table and six points adrift of leaders Arsenal, the Citizens can slash that gap to three with a win over Fulham at the Etihad, ahead of the Gunners' trip to Brentford on Thursday.

However, Pep Guardiola's side will face a resilient Fulham side desperate to snap a run of three defeats in their last four Premier League outings.

The Cottagers, currently sitting 10th in the table, know that an upset victory at the Etihad Stadium could reignite their push for a top-six finish.

Injuries, key stats

Several key players are sidelined due to injuries in the Manchester City camp, including Jeremy Doku (calf), Savinho (knock/thigh), John Stones (thigh), Josko Gvardiol (shin/tibia), and Mateo Kovacic (ankle), but Abdukodir Khusanov and Ruben Dias are available after recent concerns.

Fulham, on the other hand, have Saša Lukić (hamstring), Tom Cairney (calf problems), Rodrigo Muniz (hamstring), and Oscar Bobb (hamstring) on their injury list, but manager Marco Silva could welcome back some squad depth for the tough Etihad trip.

City have won their last 19 meetings against Fulham in all competitions, marking the longest winning run one side has achieved against another in English football history.

The winning streak includes 16 consecutive Premier League victories.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

