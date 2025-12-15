Here is where to find Fenerbahce vs Konyaspor live with English language commentary as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

If you're in the United States, you can live stream the game on Fubo with a free five day trial. The game is shown live on beIN Sports Connect which is part of the Fubo channel line-up.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Fenerbahce remain unbeaten in 14 matches across all competitions (W9 D5), but recent results have tested their resolve at a crucial stage of the campaign. Three consecutive 1-1 draws, two in the league and one in the Europa League, has stalled their momentum.

The first of those stalemates came in the high-stakes derby against Galatasaray, where victory would have sent Fenerbahce top of the table. A similar outcome away at Istanbul Basaksehir followed, allowing Galatasaray to extend their lead and enabling Trabzonspor to move ahead of Fenerbahce.

However, Thursday’s emphatic 4-0 Europa League win away at SK Brann offered a timely reminder of their attacking potential and lifted spirits ahead of a favourable run of fixtures.

Now back on home soil, Fenerbahce will aim to build momentum before the winter break, with matches against Konyaspor and Eyupspor presenting opportunities to close the gap at the top.

History and home form strongly favour the hosts. Fenerbahce are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Konyaspor (W4 D1) and remain undefeated at Kadikoy in the league this season (W5 D2). Anything less than three points would be a major setback in their bid to secure a first league title since 2013-14.

Konyaspor, meanwhile, continue to struggle for consistency following another managerial change. New head coach Cagdas Atan is still searching for his first league win, with his opening four matches producing two draws and two defeats.

Worryingly for the visitors, three of those fixtures came against teams below them in the table, including a damaging 2-0 loss to bottom side Fatih Karagumruk. Recent draws with Antalyaspor and Caykur Rizespor have done little to ease relegation concerns, leaving Konyaspor winless in five league matches (D2 L3).

Although a 4-1 Turkish Cup victory over third-tier Musspor provided brief respite, league form remains the priority. No team has collected fewer points over the last five Super Lig rounds, and failure to improve could see Konyaspor enter the winter break in the relegation zone, despite a potentially decisive clash with Kayserispor still to come.

Fenerbahce vs Konyaspor kick-off time

Team news & squads

