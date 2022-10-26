FIFA 23 best young strikers: The top 50 forwards & wingers on Career Mode

GOAL takes a look at the best wonderkid strikers and wingers to sign on FIFA 23 Career Mode

Goals win games and that means strikers who put the ball in the back of the net are usually among the most precious commodities in football. It's no different in FIFA 23, but finding the next big thing to lead your attack into the future can be tough.

To help you get your team on the right track in Career Mode, GOAL has compiled the 50 best young strikers and wingers aged 20 and under to buy. Since the list is limited to those who are 20 and younger, that means there is no Erling Haaland or Vinicius Jr - for that, you can check out the best players on FIFA 23 here.

KEY:

PO = Position

CR = Current rating

PR = Potential rating

*Clubs and ages are those the players have at the start of FIFA 23 Career Mode.

FIFA 23 best young strikers, forwards & wingers

# Player Age Club PO CR PR 1 A. Fati 19 Barcelona LW 79 90 2 A. Nusa 17 Club Brugge LW 68 88 3 Y. Moukoko 17 Borussia Dortmund ST 69 88 4 R. Cherki 19 Lyon LW 73 88 5 J. Gelhardt 20 Leeds United ST 72 87 6 K. Adeyemi 20 Borussia Dortmund ST 75 87 7 Savio 18 PSV RW 70 86 8 Kayky 19 Pacos de Ferreira RW 66 86 9 L. Romero 17 Lazio RW 67 86 10 M. Cancellieri 20 Lazio RW 73 86 11 F. Conceicao 19 Ajax RW 72 86 12 M. Olise 20 Crystal Palace RW 76 86 13 N. Madueke 20 PSV RW 77 86 14 D. Moreira 18 Benfica LW 67 85 15 A. Garnacho 18 Manchester United LW 64 85 16 H. Araujo 20 Benfica ST 71 85 17 M. Lazetic 18 AC Milan ST 65 85 18 M. Soule 19 Juventus RW 68 85 19 J. Bakayoko 19 PSV RW 68 85 20 M. Godts 17 Genk LW 64 85 21 N. Unuvar 19 Trabzonspor LW 67 85 22 S. Biuk 19 Hajduk Split LW 69 85 23 D. Scarlett 18 Portsmouth ST 65 85 24 E. Zeballos 20 Boca Juniors RW 72 85 25 A. Elanga 20 Manchester United RW 74 85 26 B. Sesko 19 RB Salzburg ST 72 85 27 M. Cho 18 Real Sociedad ST 70 85 28 O. Popescu 19 FCSB LW 72 85 29 C. Palmer 20 Manchester City RW 67 85 30 H. Ekitike 20 Paris Saint-Germain ST 76 85 31 W. Gnonto 18 Leeds ST 69 85 32 B. Brobbey 20 Ajax ST 76 85 33 F. Farias 20 Colon ST 75 85 34 L. Oyen 19 Genk LW 67 85 35 A. Broja 20 Chelsea ST 75 85 36 K. Sulemana 20 Rennes LW 75 85 37 G. Rutter 20 Hoffenheim ST 75 85 38 J. Doku 20 Rennes RW 75 85 39 R. Ribeiro 17 Sporting ST 66 84 40 M. Tel 17 Bayern Munich ST 64 84 41 K. Gordon 17 Liverpool RW 62 84 42 M. Abline 19 Rennes ST 68 84 43 J. Bolivar 20 Deportivo La Guaira ST 67 84 44 E. Wahl 19 Montpellier ST 74 84 45 L. Delap 19 Stoke City ST 66 84 46 J. Pedro 20 Watford ST 71 84 47 I. Maestro Puch 19 Atletico Tucuman ST 65 83 48 A. Tibidi 18 Altach CF 65 83 49 Ilias 18 Barcelona RW 67 83 50 I. Bravo 17 Real Madrid ST 64 83

With a potential rating of 90, Barcelona star Ansu Fati is the best young wonderkid striker on FIFA 23. It is perhaps little surprise that the Spain international, who inherited Lionel Messi's No. 10 shirt and has a current rating of 79, would be so highly rated on the game.

A pair of 17-year-olds follow Fati, with Club Brugge's Antonio Nusa and Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko each boasting potential ratings of 88. Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt is highly regarded on the game with 87 potential, as is Dortmund youngster Karim Adeyimi.

Manchester United are stocked with some decent young attacking talent, including Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony Elanga, whose respective potential ratings stand at 85, though Elanga's current rating is much higher.

Benjamin Sesko, who is being monitored by Europe's elite clubs, has a current rating of 72 on FIFA 23, but the RB Salzburg forward's potential can grow by 13 points to 85.

There are a number of bright prospects plying their trade in the Eredivisie with the likes of Ajax and PSV, including Savio and Francisco Conceicao, who each have a potential of 86.

