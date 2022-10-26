FIFA 23 best young midfielders: The top 50 MIDs on Career Mode

GOAL takes a look at the best wonderkid midfielders to sign on FIFA 23 Career Mode, listed by potential rating

The midfield is the engine room of a football team, made up of architects and enforcers alike. You need players who are capable of threading a through ball into the path of the striker, but you also want players with stamina, who cover ground, tackle and block opposition attacks early.

In FIFA 23, you can lay the foundations of your midfield for years to come in Career Mode by investing in bright young talents and to help you on your way to greatness, GOAL has listed the best 50 wonderkid midfielders in the game.

KEY:

PO = Position

CR = Current rating

PR = Potential rating

*Clubs and ages are those the players have at the start of FIFA 23 Career Mode.

FIFA 23 best young midfielders

#

Player

Age

Club

PO

CR

PR

1

Pedri

19

Barcelona

CM

85

93

2

F. Wirtz

19

Bayer Leverkusen

CAM

82

91

3

J. Bellingham

19

Borussia Dortmund

CM

84

91

4

Moleiro

18

Las Palmas

LM

75

90

5

J. Musiala

19

Bayern Munich

CM

81

90

6

R. Gravenberch

20

Ajax

CM

79

89

7

B. Saka

20

Arsenal

RM

82

89

8

E. Camavinga

19

Real Madrid

CM

79

89

9

Gavi

18

Barcelona

CM

79

88

10

N. Rovella

20

Monza

CM

75

88

11

F. Miretti

19

Juventus

CM

72

87

12

J. Bynoe-Gittens

18

Borussia Dortmund

LM

67

87

13

G. Veron

19

Porto

RM

75

87

14

A. Scott

19

Bristol City

CAM

69

87

15

Yeremy

19

Villarreal

RM

79

87

16

H. Elliott

19

Liverpool

CAM

73

87

17

A. Hlozek

20

Bayer Leverkusen

CAM

77

87

18

Marquinhos

19

Arsenal

RM

73

86

19

P. Torre

19

Barcelona

CAM

69

86

20

A. Fatawu Issahaku

18

Sporting

CAM

67

86

21

A. Guler

17

Fenerbahce

CAM

69

86

22

M. Baturina

19

Dinamo Zagreb

CM

70

86

23

N. Zalewski

20

Roma

LM

74

86

24

C. Chukwuemeka

18

Chelsea

CM

64

86

25

F. Carvalho

20

Liverpool

CAM

73

86

26

N. Williams

20

Athletic Club

RM

74

86

27

X. Simons

19

PSV

CAM

73

86

28

G. Busio

20

Venezia

CM

73

86

29

G. Reyna

19

Borussia Dortmund

CAM

77

86

30

M. Fernandes

18

Sporting

CM

66

85

31

Lazaro

20

Almeria

LM

72

85

32

M. Perrone

19

Velez

CM

70

85

33

C. Patino

18

Blackpool

CM

64

85

34

N. Gonzalez

20

Valencia

CM

75

85

35

R. Gomes

19

Braga

LM

67

85

36

E. Anderson

19

Newcastle United

CM

67

85

37

K. Taylor

20

Ajax

CM

73

85

38

D. Amad Traore

20

Sunderland

RM

69

85

39

A. Velasco

20

FC Dallas

LM

75

85

40

D. Doue

17

Rennes

CAM

66

84

41

L. Harris

17

Fulham

CAM

61

84

42

M. El Arouch

18

Lyon

CAM

66

84

43

S. Raebiger

17

Greuther Furth

CM

62

84

44

K. Asllani

20

Inter

CDM

72

84

45

T. Magno

20

New York City

LM

72

84

46

E. Michut

19

Sunderland

CM

66

84

47

M. Kjaergaard

19

RB Salzburg

CAM

68

84

48

H. Mejbri

19

Birmingham City

CAM

64

84

49

S. Simon

20

River

RM

74

84

50

C. Alcaraz

19

Racing

CAM

71

84

Considering he is touted as a future Ballon d'Or winner, it is no surprise to see Barcelona playmaker Pedri at the top of the pile in terms of wonderkid midfielders in FIFA 23, with a potential rating of 93, which puts him behind only Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

NXGN 2022 winner Jude Bellingham is also near the top, with a 91 potential rating - a reflection of his increasing stature for Borussia Dortmund and England. Germany and Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz is considered to be on the same level as his Bundesliga rival Bellingham.

The USMNT's great hope Giovanni Reyna has a current rating of 77 and can reach a potential rating of 86, while familiar faces such as Bukayo Saka, Eduardo Camavinga and Gavi come in with potential ratings of just under 90.

Check out more of the best young players on FIFA 23 here.

