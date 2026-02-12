Goal.com
Ryan Kelly

FA Cup fifth-round draw: Date, time, teams, live stream & how to watch

Guide to the FA Cup fifth round draw, including when it is, how to watch it live, the teams involved and more

With the 2025-26 FA Cup fourth round taking place this weekend, the fifth round is quickly coming into view and that means we have another draw to look forward to.

Thirty-two teams will be whittled down to a final 16, with the big-hitters desperate to avoid the fate of teams such as Manchester United and Tottenham, who were dumped out in the previous round.

Here, GOAL brings you the key information ahead of the fifth round draw of the 2025-26 FA Cup.

FA Cup fifth-round draw date & time

The FA has yet to confirm the precise date and time for the FA Cup fifth round draw, but it is usually held during the coverage of the final matchday, which, in this case would be Monday February 16, 2026. The draw ceremony usually takes place before or after a live game and on Monday that game is Macclesfield against Brentford. We will update this section once the draw date and time are confirmed.

FA Cup fifth-round draw live stream & TV channel

The draw is likely to be available to stream live for free on the official FA Cup YouTube channel and its various social media platforms.

In the UK it will also be broadcast live on TNT Sports, while ESPN+ will be streaming it in the USA.

List of FA Cup broadcasters across the world

USAESPN Select
UKBBC
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaSportsnet
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiaAstro
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

Which teams are in the FA Cup fifth-round draw?

The following teams will be in the mix for the FA Cup fifth round:

  • Wrexham or Ipswich Town
  • Hull City or Chelsea
  • Burton Albion or West Ham
  • Southampton or Leicester City
  • Burnley or Mansfield Town
  • Norwich City or West Brom
  • Port Vale or Bristol City
  • Manchester City or Salford City
  • Aston Villa or Newcastle United
  • Liverpool or Brighton
  • Birmingham City or Leeds United
  • Grimsby Town or Wolves
  • Stoke City or Fulham
  • Arsenal or Wigan Athletic
  • Oxford United or Sunderland
  • Macclesfield or Brentford

FA Cup fourth round fixtures & TV info

You can see the fourth round fixtures, including TV channels and streaming below.

DateFixtureTV channel
Feb 13Wrexham vs Ipswich TownBBC Wales, ESPN+
Feb 13Hull City vs ChelseaBBC One, BBC iPlayer, TNT Sports 1, discovery+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, fubo
Feb 14Burton Albion vs West HamTNT Sports 1, discovery+, ESPN+
Feb 14Southampton vs Leicester CityESPN+
Feb 14Burnley vs Mansfield TownESPN+
Feb 14Norwich City vs West BromESPN+
Feb 14Port Vale vs Bristol CityESPN+
Feb 14Manchester City vs Salford CityESPN Deportes, fubo, ESPN+
Feb 14Aston Villa vs Newcastle UnitedBBC One, BBC iPlayer, TNT Sports 3, discovery+, ESPN+
Feb 14Liverpool vs BrightonTNT Sports 1, discovery+, ESPN+
Feb 15Birmingham City vs Leeds UnitedTNT Sports 3, discovery+, ESPN2, ESPN+, fubo
Feb 15Grimsby Town vs WolvesTNT Sports 1, discovery+, ESPN+
Feb 15Stoke City vs Fulhamdiscovery+, ESPN+
Feb 15Arsenal vs Wigan AthleticTNT Sports 1, discovery+, ESPN+
Feb 15Oxford United vs Sunderlanddiscovery+, ESPN+
Feb 16Macclesfield vs BrentfordTNT Sports 1, discovery+, ESPN+

When will the FA Cup fifth-round fixtures be played?

Once the draw is made, the teams will have around one month to prepare - the fifth round matches will be played across the weekend of March 6 to March 9.

