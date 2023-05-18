Everton close in on £600m sale to 777 Partners as Farhad Moshiri’s painful reign could be over by next week

Everton could reportedly be under new ownership by as early as next week, with 777 Partners lining up a takeover deal worth £600 million ($748m).

Toffees stuck in relegation scrap

Supporters unhappy with board

Takeover on the cards at Goodison

WHAT HAPPENED? The Toffees, who find themselves locked in a Premier League relegation battle this season, are hoping to see Farhad Moshiri's painful reign come to a close. An agreement that will deliver sweeping change in the Goodison Park boardroom is said to be close.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to the Daily Mail, 777 Partners have been identified as the club’s preferred bidder – with Everton hoping to push through a sale as quickly as possible despite added guarantees from the Premier League being sought by the American investment fund.

AND WHAT'S MORE: A second bidder, MSP Sports Capital, also remains in the running, but rivals to 777 Partners are running out of time. Everton want a deal pushed through as the next instalment of their £505m ($629m) stadium construction at Bramley Dock is fast approaching. Moshiri currently owns a 94 per cent stake in the club, but he has been unable to attend games at Goodison recently due to supporter-led opposition to his reign.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? 777 are a Miami-based firm that already holds stakes in Genoa, Vasco de Gama, Standard Liege and Sevilla. They inject cash into business and provide the expertise that helps to trigger growth - claiming to “excel at identifying potential where others do not”. Everton, who still face the threat of fines and a potential points deduction following breaches of Financial Fair Play regulations, are eager to get fresh ideas on board.