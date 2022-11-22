Cristiano Ronaldo releases statement following Man Utd exit

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken out following his mutual agreement to leave Manchester United with immediate effect.

Ronaldo reached agreement with United

Will leave club with immediate effect

States time is right for "new challenge"

WHAT THEY SAID: “Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early," Ronaldo's statement read. "I love Manchester United. And I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge."

More to follow...