Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo releases statement following Man Utd exit
James Hunsley
6:13 PM GMT 22/11/2022
- Ronaldo reached agreement with United
- Will leave club with immediate effect
- States time is right for "new challenge"
WHAT THEY SAID: “Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early," Ronaldo's statement read. "I love Manchester United. And I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge."
More to follow...
