Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo releases statement following Man Utd exit

James Hunsley
6:13 PM GMT 22/11/2022
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 2022-23
Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken out following his mutual agreement to leave Manchester United with immediate effect.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early," Ronaldo's statement read. "I love Manchester United. And I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge."

