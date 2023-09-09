Explained: Why Cristiano Ronaldo won't feature for Portugal in Euro 2024 qualifier against Luxembourg

Ronaldo picked up a yellow card in Portugal's 1-0 win over Slovakia on Friday, meaning he's suspended for Monday's visit of Luxembourg.

Picked up yellow against Slovakia

Fortunate to not get straight red

Will watch on from stands through suspension

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal skipper was very fortunate to escape further punishment as he caught former Manchester United team-mate Martin Dubravka in the face with a stray boot. However, referee Glenn Nyberg opted to just show a yellow card and Ronaldo survived a VAR review.

WHY WON'T RONALDO PLAY? The striker is suspended as the yellow card he picked up was his third of the European Championship qualifying campaign.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Monday's game against Luxembourg will see a run of 10 consecutive international appearances come to an end for Portugal's all-time record goal-scorer. The last time he didn't feature for his country was back in November 2022 as he missed a 4-0 friendly win over Nigeria through illness.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR RONALDO? He'll have to watch on from the stands as his side take on Luxembourg knowing a win would all but see his side through to next summer's Euros as they look to replicate the heroics of 2016.