'That winning feeling' - Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring on return to action with Al-Nassr

Ronaldo scored in Al-Nassr win

Portuguese is the top scorer in the league

Forward delighted with the result

WHAT HAPPENED? Al-Nassr secured a 3-1 win to continue their winning run to four games, having started the season with two straight defeats. Ronaldo, Anderson Talisca and Sadio Mane got the goals as they rose to sixth in the table. The forward was upbeat on social media after the match after netting on his return to the Saudi Pro League after the international break. "That winning feeling," he wrote on X alongside pictures of the team celebrating.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo has been in fine form this season - the 38-year-old has scored six goals in five appearances for the club, and has formed a good partnership with new signing Mane, who joined the club from Bayern Munich over the summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The Portugal captain will make his debut in the AFC Champions League against Persepolis next week as Al-Nassr travel to Iran. Next weekend, they will have a big clash against Al-Ahli, a team that will compete with Al-Nassr for the title.

Who will win the Saudi Pro League top scorer award this season? Cristiano Ronaldo

Karim Benzema

Neymar

Roberto Firmino

Malcom

Other 69660 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. Who will win the Saudi Pro League top scorer award this season? 69% Cristiano Ronaldo

10% Karim Benzema

8% Neymar

6% Roberto Firmino

1% Malcom

6% Other 69660 Votes