Next Chelsea manager: Vincent Kompany a surprise inclusion in four-person shortlist alongside Julian Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino & one other

Vincent Kompany is reportedly on Chelsea’s shortlist of managerial candidates, with that search being narrowed down to just four names.

Blues in the hunt for a permanent boss

Belgian has impressed at Burnley

Board meeting with candidates

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues find themselves in the market for a new boss after parting company with Graham Potter, with a second sacking of the 2022-23 campaign leading to Frank Lampard returning to Stamford Bridge as interim boss. Several prominent figures in the coaching world have been linked with the vacant post in west London.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to The Times, Manchester City legend Kompany now forms part of that process. The Belgian is said to have impressed Blues bosses with his efforts at Burnley – who he has led to promotion back into the Premier League. He is also said to be interesting Tottenham, who find themselves without a permanent boss after severing ties with Antonio Conte.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Kompany has caught the eye with his ability to implement an attacking mindset at Turf Moor, but he is not the only contender for a demanding role at Chelsea. Ex-Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann remains a strong favourite to take the reins, while positive talks are said to have taken place with ex-Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

WHAT NEXT? One other candidate is said to be in the frame, with former Spain and Barcelona coach Luis Enrique being heavily linked with Chelsea. Kompany, for his part, has expressed no desire to walk away from Burnley after guiding them back to the big time at the first time of asking.