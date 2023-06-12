Chelsea ready to break the bank for a goalkeeper again with Champions League standouts Mike Maignan and Andre Onana targeted

Chelsea are reportedly looking for another mega-money goalkeeper to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga, with Mike Maignan and Andre Onana targeted.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues forked out £72 million ($90m) for the Spaniard back in 2018 in what was a world-record deal for a goalkeeper, but Kepa has largely failed to live up to that price tag during his time at Stamford Bridge. He lost his place to Edouard Mendy during Chelsea's Champions League-winning run before regaining it this past term, however The Telegraph reports that the Blues are ready to move on this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Premier League club have reportedly earmarked Serie A duo Maignan and Onana, of AC Milan and Inter respectively, to take the No.1 spot, as talks are scheduled over which shot stopper Chelsea will move for. Mauricio Pochettino is believed to be in the market for a new 'keeper, although The Telegraph notes that Kepa will be granted the opportunity to stay at Stamford Bridge if he wishes.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Kepa's situation, in that regard, is similar to Inter loanee Romelu Lukaku, who may also be given the chance to stay in west London - even though it seems clear the Belgian wants out. In any case, with both Kepa and Lukaku, Chelsea may have a hard time shifting two of their record signings - and transfer fees may also stand in the way of deals for Onana and Maignan. Milan are thought to not want to let the Frenchman leave, while Inter have slapped a hefty £50m ($63m) fee on their No.1.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues, therefore, will have to once again break the bank if they are to secure a deal for their prized goalkeeping target. That eventuality could prove difficult given the club's staggering losses last year and their need to offload stars, rather than bring more names in.