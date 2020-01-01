Real Madrid could face Ronaldo's Juventus in Champions League after knockout round draw

The draw for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final were made from UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday

Cristiano Ronaldo could face in the quarter-finals as the draw for the rest of the tournament was made on Friday.

Madrid trail in their unfinished round of 16 tie, while trail 1-0 ahead of the second leg.

look likely to face either or as they hold a commanding 3-0 lead over , while debutants will face .

Meanwhile, will play after both teams knocked out Premier League opposition in the last 16.

Champions League quarter-final draw:

QF1: Real Madrid or Manchester City vs Lyon or Juventus

QF2: RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid

QF3: Napoli or Barcelona vs Chelsea or Bayern Munich

QF4: Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain

Champions League semi-final draw:

SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF3

SF2: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF4

Champions League final:

Winner SF2 vs Winner SF1

The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will all be played as a straight one-leg knockout tournament in Lisbon throughout August.

Games will be split between ’s Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica and Lisbon’s Estadio Jose Alvalade.

The remaining last-16 second leg ties will be concluded over August 7-8, before the quarter-finals are played over four days in , beginning August 12.

The semi-finals will take place on August 18-19, with the final at Benfica’s stadium on August 23.

Atalanta, Atletico, Leipzig and PSG are all already qualified for the quarter-finals having knocked out , , and respectively.

UEFA confirmed on Thursday that the remaining last-16 second leg matches will be played at home grounds as previously scheduled .

Manchester City will host Real Madrid while Chelsea will travel to Bayern Munich, among the four last-16 fixtures still to be played.

There are still six second legs to be played in the , with two ties to be played as one-off fixtures after the first legs were cancelled.

