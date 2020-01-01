Real Madrid could face Ronaldo's Juventus in Champions League after knockout round draw
Cristiano Ronaldo could face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals as the draw for the rest of the tournament was made on Friday.
Madrid trail Manchester City in their unfinished round of 16 tie, while Juventus trail Lyon 1-0 ahead of the second leg.
Bayern Munich look likely to face either Barcelona or Napoli as they hold a commanding 3-0 lead over Chelsea, while debutants Atalanta will face Paris Saint-Germain.
Meanwhile, RB Leipzig will play Atletico Madrid after both teams knocked out Premier League opposition in the last 16.
Champions League quarter-final draw:
QF1: Real Madrid or Manchester City vs Lyon or Juventus
QF2: RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid
QF3: Napoli or Barcelona vs Chelsea or Bayern Munich
QF4: Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League semi-final draw:
SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF3
SF2: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF4
Champions League final:
Winner SF2 vs Winner SF1
The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will all be played as a straight one-leg knockout tournament in Lisbon throughout August.
Games will be split between Benfica’s Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica and Sporting Lisbon’s Estadio Jose Alvalade.
The remaining last-16 second leg ties will be concluded over August 7-8, before the quarter-finals are played over four days in Portugal, beginning August 12.
The semi-finals will take place on August 18-19, with the final at Benfica’s stadium on August 23.
Atalanta, Atletico, Leipzig and PSG are all already qualified for the quarter-finals having knocked out Valencia, Liverpool, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund respectively.
UEFA confirmed on Thursday that the remaining last-16 second leg matches will be played at home grounds as previously scheduled .
Manchester City will host Real Madrid while Chelsea will travel to Bayern Munich, among the four last-16 fixtures still to be played.
There are still six second legs to be played in the Europa League, with two ties to be played as one-off fixtures after the first legs were cancelled.
More to follow...