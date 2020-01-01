Champions League & Europa League draws live: Barcelona, Real Madrid & Man Utd learn knockout paths

Jurgen Klopp believes and are the favourites to win this season’s – and admits he would love to see a shootout between two of his biggest rivals.

He told reporters: “For me, the two big favourites left in the competition are Bayern and Man City. That would be an interesting game! I don’t know exactly if it could happen, if they will meet in the semi-final or whatever.

“Bayern obviously played a very impressive season in , before and after lockdown. After Hansi Flick took over it was really impressive what they did.

“They are obviously the two favourites."

Read the full story here!

Who do you think will come out on top as kings of Europe? 🤔