Blow to Chelsea and Man Utd as transfer target Tammy Abraham ruptures ACL in Roma’s last Serie A game of the season

Tammy Abraham has suffered a suspected ACL injury at Roma, dealing an untimely transfer blow to Chelsea and Manchester United.

Striker forced off on final day of 2022-23

Could be out until the end of the year

Interested parties must now look elsewhere

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international striker fell awkwardly during a final day outing for Roma against Spezia at the end of the 2022-23 Serie A season. He was challenging for the ball when his leg gave way beneath him, leaving the 25-year-old in agony before leaving the field on a medical cart.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sky Sport Italia are reporting that Abraham has damaged knee ligaments, with it possible that he will be ruled out of action until November or December – with a long rehabilitation programme stretching out in front of him.

AND WHAT'S MORE: A spell on the treatment table is likely to bring transfer talk around Abraham to a close, with a return to the Premier League being speculated on. Chelsea have a £64 million ($79m) buyback option that could be triggered this summer – while the likes of United and former loan employers Aston Villa are said to be keen – but interested parties will want to see the talented frontman return to form and fitness before putting a big-money deal in place.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Abraham joined Roma from Chelsea in 2021 and has hit 36 goals for the Giallorossi through 106 appearances – becoming a Europa Conference League winner in the process – and is under contract at Stadio Olimpico through to 2026.