WATCH: Jose Mourinho appears to confirm he's staying at Roma amid links to PSG with gesture to fans after final day win over Spezia

Jose Mourinho appears to have confirmed that he will be staying on as Roma boss, despite being heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Portuguese has spent two years in Rome

Has 12 months left to run on his contract

Linked with champions of Ligue 1

WHAT HAPPENED? The enigmatic Portuguese coach is under contract in the Italian capital until 2024, and guided the Giallorossi to a sixth-place finish and the Europa League final in 2022-23. A 2-1 victory over Spezia on Sunday confirmed continental qualification for Roma, with Mourinho serving another touchline ban in that contest. He did, however, take to the field during a final day lap of honour and offered a hint to those in the stands that he will be back for more at Stadio Olimpico next season when suggesting that he is going nowhere.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mourinho remains a popular figure among Roma supporters, having spent two productive seasons on the club's books – with his debut campaign having delivered Europa Conference League glory – and one banner in the crowd against Spezia read: “Only one man in charge, Mourinho for 1,000 years.”

AND WHAT'S MORE: Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto told reporters prior to the match against Spezia that he expects Mourinho to still be at the helm in 2023-24, despite the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss being linked with PSG. He said: “Things are clearer than it seems if you hear what the coach and we have said. I repeat I don’t want to talk about this today. I’ve always said that results are important, but they will not determine the future of this project.”

WHAT NEXT? With Mourinho apparently staying in Rome, it seems that former Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann is leading the way to take over the reins at the Parc des Princes, with Thierry Henry as his assistant.