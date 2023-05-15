Ben Foster's Wrexham future uncertain as club owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney decide to release 11 players

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster faces an uncertain future at Wrexham as he decides his next step.

'Discussion to take place' with Foster

Came out of retirement to aid promotion campaign

Wrexham confirm release of 11 players

WHAT HAPPENED? Foster, an eight-cap England international, came out of retirement in March aged 40 to sign a short-term deal with Wrexham, eventually helping them seal promotion back to the English Football League after a 15-year absence.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Aston Villa, Watford and West Brom keeper played eight games at the end of the season for the Welsh club, but it hasn't been confirmed whether he will sign a new deal. Wrexham announced their retained list for next season on Monday, with 11 players to depart and a whole host signing contract extensions ahead of the League Two campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID?: A club statement said: "A discussion will take place with Ben Foster to establish if his intention is to return to retirement or continue playing."

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The club and its Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney look set to embark on a spending spree this summer, as they gear up for a season in League Two following their promotion as National League champions.