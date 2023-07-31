Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele verbally agrees five-year PSG contract

Paris Saint-Germain have sorted personal terms with the Barcelona winger, whose €50 million (£43m/$54m) release clause expires on August 1

WHAT HAPPENED? Dembele has been linked with a PSG move for months, and the Parisians moved to activate his €50m (£43m/$54m) release clause earlier this week. And the transfer now seems close to completion, with Dembele giving the go-ahead to the deal, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Parisians have to move quickly to sort out the specifics. Dembele's release clause rises to €100m (£86m/$108m) on August 1. The France international's contract expires in June 2024.

AND WHAT'S MORE: PSG will likely need help up front this summer. They have lost Lionel Messi to Inter Miami, and could see Kylian Mbappe depart, too. Dembele is set to join Marco Asensio and Lee Kang-In as the Ligue 1 champions' third attacking signing of the transfer window.

WHAT NEXT? PSG will now work on the exact structure of the deal, with a view to sorting everything before the August 1 deadline.