Arsenal's first piece of summer transfer business! Pablo Mari to join Monza permanently as part of £40m splurge after Serie A side secure survival

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari is set to join Monza permanently after the Serie A club confirmed their survival.

  • Centre-back has been on loan in Italy
  • Monza will pay around €5 million (£4.4m)
  • Mari played 22 times for Arsenal

WHAT HAPPENED? Monza secured their Serie A status for another season by beating Spezia on Friday and have subsequently activated a number of purchase options on loan deals. The club are currently 10th in the table but they had not been mathematically safe until their most recent victory.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Monza will pay around £40 million ($49.9m) to buy Mari from Arsenal, Matteo Pessina from Atalanta, Andrea Petagna from Napoli, Alessio Cragno from Cagliari and Gianluca Caprari from Hellas Verona. Mari's exit will mark Arsenal's first piece of summer business.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mari played 22 times for the Gunners in total, having joined them from Flamengo in 2020. He was Mikel Arteta's first signing as manager, as he came in on an initial loan worth £4 million ($5m), with an £8m million ($10m) purchase option. Mari has made 26 appearances this season, completing a full recovery after he was one of the victims of a shocking mass stabbing in MIlan back in October.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? They will attempt to win the Premier League title before focusing on their summer business. A 3-1 win over Chelsea has moved them back to the top of the table before Manchester City face West Ham on Wednesday.

