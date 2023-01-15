Arsenal make contact with Raphinha's agent over January move for Barcelona star after missing out on Mudryk to Chelsea

Arsenal have made contact with Raphinha's agent over a potential transfer after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk, according to a new report.

Arsenal considering Raphinha approach

Missed out on Mykhailo Mudryk

Winger out of favour at Barcelona

WHAT'S HAPPENING? After watching Chelsea swoop in and steal a deal to sign Mudryk from under their noses, Arsenal have been forced to turn their attention elsewhere in a bid to strengthen their attack. The Evening Standard report that sporting director Edu has approached the agent of Barcelona winger Raphinha, who has struggled since moving to the Camp Nou from Leeds United last summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Raphinha was the subject of interest from the Gunners last summer following a stellar campaign for Leeds, but opted to move to Barcelona when they came calling for his services. The report states Arsenal have continued to monitor his situation despite the move to Spain due to Edu's relationship with Deco, Raphinha's agent.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mikel Arteta is keen to recruit another forward before the window shuts, having lost Gabriel Jesus to a knee injury at the World Cup. Raphinha has featured 22 times for Barcelona so far this season, but has mostly been used off the bench in a limited role.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Having suffered yet another transfer blow, the pressure is on the Gunners to find the depth they were after this month in order to keep their Premier League title charge alive. They face a tough test in the form of Manchester United on January 22.