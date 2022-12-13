'All the great players miss penalties' - Kane put in Messi & Ronaldo bracket as Lloris defends England star after World Cup blunder

- Spurs striker missed from the spot vs France
WHAT HAPPENED? England captain Kane netted once from 12 yards in a quarter-final clash with France at the 2022 World Cup, but fluffed his lines when presented with a second opportunity from the spot as he fired high over the crossbar. Tottenham team-mate Lloris stood between him and the back of the net on both of those occasions, with the veteran goalkeeper attempting to offer some words of consolation to a disappointed colleague in the wake of thrilling contest in Qatar.
WHAT THEY SAID: Lloris has said: “I don't need to go too much further, but we had a text after the game, but it was not easy to find the words straight after the game in the changing room. I think he needed some rest, but it was a difficult time for the England national team and for Harry. But I think he can be proud of what he's done for the national team during this World Cup. I think in football history all the great players miss penalties. Players like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe - and I've no doubt Harry will keep his chin up and continue to shine for Tottenham and his national team.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane has successfully converted 58 penalties in his club and international career to date, while failing to find the target with a further 11 efforts – with two spot-kicks missed for Spurs this season in Premier League and Champions League competition.
WHAT NEXT? While England have seen another bid for long-awaited global glory come to a close, defending champions France are due to face Morocco in the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup on Wednesday.