LIVE SCORES
NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
SERIE A
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Teams
Juventus
Inter
Milan
Napoli
Other clubs
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Videos
BETTING
Eredivisie
3 - 2
FT
O. Antman
23'
,
87'
V. Edvardsen
74'
L. de Jong
30'
N. Lang
34'
(HT 1-2) (FT 3-2)
Go Ahead Eagles vs PSV Eindhoven
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Top Players & Ratings
Standings
Comments