Champions League
2 - 3
FT
In-Beom Hwang
76'
Aleksandar Katai
90' + 1'
Micah Hamilton
19'
Oscar Bobb
62'
Kalvin Phillips
85' (pen)
(HT 0-1) (FT 2-3)
FK Crvena Zvezda vs Manchester City
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Comments