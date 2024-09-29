Super Lig
team-logo
3 - 2
FT
team-logo
A. Kutucu 15'E. Akbaba 65'M. Thiam 79'
D. Sorescu 28'E. Tasdemir 90' + 3'
(HT 1-1) (FT 3-2)

Eyupspor vs Gaziantep FKResults & stats,