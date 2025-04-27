Super Lig
team-logo
1 - 5
FT
team-logo
L. Claro 79'
R. Sallai 29'L. Torreira 56'V. Osimhen 71'A. Morata 87', 90'
(HT 0-1) (FT 1-5)

Eyupspor vs GalatasarayResults & stats,