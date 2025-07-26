Major League Soccer
team-logo
2 - 4
FT
team-logo
Peglow 48'C. Benteke 90' + 7' (pen)
M. Uzuni 22'O. Wolff 45'O. Bukari 60'R. Taylor 90' + 2'
(HT 0-2) (FT 2-4)

DC United vs Austin FCResults & stats,