Major League Soccer
4 - 2
FT
J. Russell-Rowe
19'
C. Teran
38' (og)
D. Rossi
45' + 1'
,
50'
B. Gutierrez
13'
,
22'
(HT 3-2) (FT 4-2)
Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire FC
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Standings
Comments
;