Ligue 1
1 - 5
FT
Mahdi Camara
45' + 6'
Mason Greenwood
3'
,
31' (pen)
Luis Henrique
26'
,
48'
Elye Wahi
69' (pen)
(HT 1-3) (FT 1-5)
Brest vs Marseille
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Comments