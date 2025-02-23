LIVE SCORES
NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
SERIE A
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Teams
Juventus
Inter
Milan
Napoli
Other clubs
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Videos
BETTING
Super Lig
3 - 2
FT
A. Kurtulan
63' (og)
F. Hadergjonaj
68' (pen)
Y. Ozdemir
90'
Y. Barasi
33'
,
37'
(HT 0-2) (FT 3-2)
Alanyaspor vs Adana Demirspor
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Standings
Comments
;