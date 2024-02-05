Is this 'the year of Kylian Mbappe' at Real Madrid? Florentino Perez responds to transfer question amid claims PSG superstar has finally chosen to join La Liga giants

Is this 'the year of Kylian Mbappe' at Real Madrid? Florentino Perez responds to transfer question amid claims PSG superstar has finally chosen to join La Liga giantsChris BurtonGetty/GOALKylian MbappeReal MadridTransfersParis Saint-GermainLigue 1LaLigaFlorentino Perez, who is famed for his ‘Galactico’ recruitment policy, has been asked if 2024 will be “the year of Kylian Mbappe” at Real Madrid.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowForward running down his contractSet to become a free agentReady for a new challenge in Spain