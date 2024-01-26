Xabi Alonso warned against replacing Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool as former Reds team-mate says German’s legacy is ‘difficult to match’

Former Liverpool star Luis Garcia has warned Xabi Alonso against taking over from Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

  • Klopp set to leave Liverpool at end of the season
  • Alonso touted as a replacement at Anfield
  • Garcia warns Spaniard against move

