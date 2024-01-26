Next Liverpool boss: Xabi Alonso, Roberto De Zerbi, Jose Mourinho & the top seven candidates to replace Jurgen Klopp after shock exit announcement

The Reds are on the lookout for a new manager after the German's bombshell announcement that he would be leaving - so who could step in?

Liverpool are looking for a new manager! Friday's shock announcement confirmed that Jurgen Klopp is stepping down from his position at the end of the season, with the Reds board likely to be moving at speed to find his replacement.

The likes of Xabi Alonso, Roberto De Zerbi and Steven Gerrard will all be linked with taking over, with Bayer Leverkusen head coach Alonso undoubtedly the favourite, given the impressive start to his managerial career and his strong ties to Liverpool from his playing days.

Whoever steps in will have the unenviable task of trying to keep the Reds in the hunt for major honours, with Klopp having been a transformative presence since he was hired at Anfield back in 2015, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League during an incredible decade of success for the club.

So who is the ideal replacement? GOAL takes a look at the candidates...