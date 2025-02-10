Rob McElhenney Kaitlin Olson Philadelphia EaglesGetty
Wrexham on that list? Rob McElhenney enjoys one of 'top five best nights' of his life at Super Bowl LIX as beloved Philadelphia Eagles stun Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce & the Kansas City Chiefs

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney admitted he had one of the "top five best nights" of his life at Super Bowl LIX.

  • Eagles savoured Super Bowl glory in New Orleans
  • McElhenney in attendance alongside wife Olson
  • Red Dragons can deliver more cause for celebration
