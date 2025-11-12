Getty Images Sport
Wolves launch surprise transfer swoop for Wrexham star as first signing of Rob Edwards era
Edwards takes the helm at Molineux amid crisis
Edwards, 42, arrives from Middlesbrough, having left the Championship club in second place and five points off leaders Coventry City, to take on what may prove the toughest challenge of his managerial career. After initially blocking Wolves’ approach, Boro relented last week when both clubs agreed on a compensation package, thus paving the way for Edwards' return to Molineux. He played 111 times for Wolves between 2004 and 2008, and this is more of a homecoming for the manager. He is upbeat about the challenge and is reportedly confident that Wolves can survive relegation with 27 games and 81 points still to play for. Joining Edwards at Wolves will be Harry Watling, who served as his assistant at Middlesbrough and will reprise that role at Molineux. But the new manager is also keen to surround himself with trusted former colleagues.
Wolves executive chairman Jeff Shi has said of Edwards' appointment: "I know Rob very well and I have seen his growth in different jobs. He’s a very good person, he knows the club very well, he knows the city, the fans and he is very talented. When he was a youth coach here, he showed his tactical awareness, but after he took first-team jobs he started to grow his own identity, character and leadership."
Coady to join Edwards in the Wolves dugout?
According to The Telegraph,Edwards is keen to secure the return of centre-back Coady in a potential backroom role, alongside former Cardiff City boss Paul Trollope and ex-England international Joleon Lescott. The prospect of persuading the 32-year-old to hang up his boots for a coaching position could be a challenge, particularly given that he is still an active player for the Welsh side. Although he has only managed five league appearances so far this season, he holds a contract with Wrexham until 2027. Hence, it remains to be seen if Wrexham would even contemplate releasing him in January and whether Coady himself has the appetite to return to a struggling side as part of the coaching staff.
Wolves’ January lifeline
With Edwards now installed, attention will quickly shift to the January window, as the club's winter transfer activity will most likely define their fate in May. Wolves’ owners have agreed to make funds available for both permanent and loan signings, though the calibre of those arrivals will depend largely on whether the club can stay within touching distance of safety. The recruitment at Molineux has been under scrutiny, as out of six summer signings, only Ladislav Krejci has been able to produce the goods. Moreover, Wolves are understood to be reducing their reliance on super-agent Jorge Mendes and his Gestifute agency. As part of this restructuring, Matt Jackson, who is currently director of recruitment and player development, is expected to be promoted to the role of sporting director.
A mammoth task ahead of Edwards
There is little doubt that Edwards has an unenviable task at hand. Wolves are the only club in the English football league who are yet to register a league victory as they have lost nine and drawn two of their 11 fixtures. Edwards inherits a squad light on confidence and quality, and his first task will be to inject life into a side short on belief. His debut will come at home against Crystal Palace on November 22, and he will then take on Aston Villa on November 30 in a West Midlands derby. Neither Palace nor Villa will be pushovers, and Edwards' credentials will be tested early in his reign at Wolves.
