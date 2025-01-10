Stockport County FC v Wrexham AFC - Sky Bet League OneGetty Images Sport
Chris Burton

Why Paul Mullin must get 'p*ssed off' to rediscover goal form - with Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney favourite at Wrexham lacking confidence at League One level

P. MullinWrexhamLeague One

Paul Mullin has been advised to get "p*ssed off" on a more regular basis at Wrexham as he appears to be lacking confidence at League One level.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Prolific presence through two promotions
  • Struggling for end product in 2024-25 campaign
  • Told he is better when playing with an edge
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱