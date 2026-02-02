Why Arsenal are set to end club legend Katie McCabe's decade-long stay as Gunners close in on Barcelona's Ona Batlle & Lionesses star Georgia Stanway

News of McCabe's likely departure comes just days after The Athletic reported that Arsenal are in talks with Barcelona defender Batlle, who is out of contract herself this summer. Batlle returned to Catalunya in 2023 after three seasons with Manchester United and has established herself as one of the best full-backs in the world over the last few years.

Links to the 26-year-old surprised some given that Arsenal signed Smilla Holmberg, the 19-year-old Swedish right-back, in the January transfer window and added Taylor Hinds, the recent England debutante who can play on the right or the left, back in the summer. Emily Fox, another world-class right-back, is also in their squad. However, Batlle can play on both sides of the backline and would therefore reinstate the depth of those positions if she comes in and McCabe leaves.

The Guardian understands the club is keen to refresh the squad with younger players this summer, too, so replacing McCabe - who wants to remain a key starter at the top level - with a player four years her junior fits that desire. As for where the Republic of Ireland star could go next, The Athletic recently reported interest in her from the NWSL, the top flight in the United States, while The Guardian notes clubs in England also have an eye on her.