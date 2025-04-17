Como 1907 v Juventus - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Where next for Douglas Luiz? Premier League return on the cards for struggling Brazil international as Juventus are ready to offload €50m signing a year after transfer from Aston Villa alongside girlfriend Alisha Lehmann

D. LuizJuventusTransfersSerie A

Douglas Luiz may return to the Premier League having struggled to adjust to life at Serie A giants Juventus.

  • Luiz tipped for Premier League return amid Juve struggles
  • Brazilian signed from Aston Villa but yet to make impact
  • Midfielder has been hit with injuries
