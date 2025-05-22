'We're right more than we're wrong' - How MLS academies are developing the next generation of American soccer talent

Once reliant on high-profile overseas talent, MLS has invested heavily in ensuring that the next generation comes from within

Jack McGlynn always had a sweet left foot. Philadelphia Union academy director Jon Scheer could see it, the midfielder pinging passes from central areas, and striking balls from distance. There was a player to work with here, a real talent that might someday break into the USMNT - yet another gem from Philadelphia Union's talent factory.

There was one problem, though: McGlynn, for all of his talents, lacked athleticism and therefore didn't fit the Union's idea of an elite midfielder.

"He didn't fit any of our profiles, but he was so special that we called him a rule-breaker," Scheer told GOAL.

But the Union realized they had a talent on their hands. What didn't work for them in the short term might be ideal for someone else in the longer term. So, they developed the youngster, worked him into the first team, and, when the time was right, flipped him to Houston for $2.1 million.

It was, in many ways, the perfect usage of their academy, one that can develop the right type of players, and make use of those that aren't quite ideal fits. But this didn't just happen. The Union, like so many clubs, identified him at a young age, tracked his development, and ensured that they could maximize his value - in this case a multimillion dollar transfer fee for the club.

Such is the case with so many more academies across MLS. What was once a question of "the eye test" is now so much more - a combination of data, analysis, and just enough trial and error to ensure that a new generation of top-level talent is ready to move into the professional ranks, and further raise the standard of a league that is constantly growing.

"At the end of the day, what we try to educate ourselves so that we're right more than we're wrong," Scheer said.