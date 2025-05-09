WATCH: With a goal and an assist, USMNT star Christian Pulisic leads Milan to comeback victory against Bologna in encouraging Coppa Italia final tuneup
Pulisic assisted one and scored another as Milan overturned a 1-0 deficit and stayed in the hunt for European soccer
- Christian Pulisic assisted one, scored another in 3-1 win
- Milan struck twice in the second half after going down
- Santi Gimenez also on the scoresheet with two goals