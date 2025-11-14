Getty Images
'Our opportunity has arrived' - Vinicius Jr tells Brazil to 'get into World Cup mindset' as Real Madrid star explains how Carlo Ancelotti has 'evolved' Selecao
Vinicius Jr sets the tone for the upcoming World Cup
The bond between Ancelotti and Brazil has grown into one of the defining stories of the national team’s new era. When he left Madrid in the summer, a year after delivering another Champions League title, few expected his next job to be with the Selecao. But for one of the most decorated managers in football history, the lure of leading Brazil was irresistible.
After six games - three wins and two draws - under the coach, the national team have qualified for the next World Cup and are aiming to end a long wait for the global crown, and Vinicius has given the clearest endorsement of the Italian.
- AFP
How Ancelotti has 'evolved' Brazil
Speaking to CBF’s official media, ahead of Brazil's international friendlies against Senegal and Tunisia, he said they are finally becoming the team they need to be: “With Ancelotti, we’re evolving and building a clear playing identity. Finding that balance before the World Cup will be crucial. We all have to get into the World Cup mindset and understand that our opportunity has arrived.”
Vinicius explained the transformation in detail pointing out to the renewed confidence the manager has instilled within the team.
“He’s done the same thing everywhere he’s gone—instilling confidence and getting the best out of every player in their ideal position. He always says his dream is to make the Brazilian people happy, to bring back the joyful football that defines us, and to win the World Cup.
“He gives us calm and confidence. He reminds us that we already have the passion and intensity to wear this shirt—and that’s the hardest part. We just need to win so that his work gets the recognition it deserves.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Will Neymar be a part of Brazil's World Cup squad?
Ancelotti's selections have also reflected a shift toward merit rather than reputation. Fitness, form and tactical fit have dictated squad decisions, even if it meant temporarily leaving out heavyweights like Vinicius, Rodrygo or Neymar. At the same time, Ancelotti has expanded the talent pool, integrating emerging names such as Endrick and Vitor Roque while encouraging competition by insisting that “around 70 players” are capable of reaching the World Cup squad.
As Ancelotti builds a disciplined, modern Brazil, one monumental question hangs over the project: Will Neymar be part of that squad?
His return to Santos has been overshadowed by repeated thigh and knee injuries, including a rectus femoris issue, his fourth setback since returning. Though the player insists his omission from recent squads is “technical, not physical,” doubts remain.
Brazil's legendary striker Ronaldo, however, is adamant: “He’s a key player. We don’t have another Neymar. If he’s fit, Brazil will be stronger, simple as that. People don’t understand how hard it is to come back. It’s a gradual process.”
Neymar continues to play full matches for Santos and has extended his contract until the end of 2025, with an option through the World Cup. Yet Ancelotti’s Brazil has learned to function without him.
With Vinicius, Raphinha and Matheus Cunha leading the front line, the Selecao are balanced but sometimes lack moments of magic. Whether Neymar provides them again will decide his World Cup fate. And it will be Ancelotti’s biggest selection decision yet.
- AFP
Vinicius and Ancelotti aiming for glory with Brazil
If Brazil are to challenge for a sixth World Cup, the heart of that push will be the relationship between Vinicius and Ancelotti. Vinicius’ evolution under Ancelotti is one of European football’s success stories with two Champions League titles, two La Liga titles, Champions League Best Player 2023-24 and a Ballon d’Or favourite.
Ancelotti refined him from a raw winger into one of the world’s most decisive attackers, improving his finishing, decision-making and leadership. That dynamic has now transferred seamlessly to Brazil. As the 2026 World Cup approaches, Brazil stand at a crossroads. For 24 years, they have chased a sixth star. Now, under a calm, experienced leader and with a superstar maturing into his prime, belief is returning.
Advertisement