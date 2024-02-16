VIDEO: ‘Is that Neymar?!’ - Fans urge Brazil superstar to ‘retire’ & slam him for being ‘overweight’ as he joins up with Al-Hilal training for first time since ACL injury lay-off NeymarAl HilalSaudi Pro LeagueFan stories

Fans have slammed Neymar for appearing to be overweight and say that he should "retire" after returning to Al-Hilal training following his ACL injury.