USWNT star Catarina Macario reported to have offer from Barcelona as Man City & Arsenal monitor Chelsea forward's uncertain future with Blues

There is also the possibility that Macario returns to the United States and signs for a club in the NWSL. The forward has never played in the top-flight across the Atlantic, having signed for Lyon straight out of college instead of entering the NWSL Draft, but many clubs in the U.S. will undoubtedly be looking to change that, with Macario an attractive potential option ahead of the 2026 season, which starts next month.

The 26-year-old is not named in Chelsea's squad list for the upcoming Champions League knockout phase, with the Blues likely to face Arsenal in the quarter-finals at the end of March after the Gunners beat OH Leuven 4-0 in the first leg of their play-off tie on Wednesday night. As such, Macario may be tempted to leave before her contract expires, given an exile from European competition would not bode well for the final knockings of this season with Chelsea.

In December, the San Diego Chronicle reported that Macario was in 'preliminary talks' with Bay FC. If those talks were to progress further, a move back to California, where the forward grew up after relocating from Brazil as a young girl and played college soccer for Stanford, could be on the cards.