USMNT Gold Cup MLS stars tier rankings: Where Patrick Agyemang, Jack McGlynn, Diego Luna, and others stand

GOAL breaks down where players stand after this summer

The Gold Cup is over and, for the European-based players in the U.S. men's national team squad, that means some well-deserved downtime. For the MLS contingent, though, no rest is coming. Right back into their clubs they go for the second half of the domestic season.

In total, Mauricio Pochettino's 26-man USMNT squad featured 15 MLS-based players, many of whom played big roles throughout the Gold Cup. Yes, stars from Europe formed the backbone of this team, but there were MLS contributors aplenty, names like Diego Luna, Patrick Agyemang, and Matt Freese, all of whom were starters throughout the summer.

With less than one year until the World Cup, those in MLS, like those in Europe, have a fight on their hands. Everyone is jockeying for a spot on next summer's roster, and for players looking to walk that tightrope onto that squad, the next few months will be crucial. Pochettino isn't just looking at talent - he's looking at form and attitude, which gives the MLS players plenty to work with as they make their pushes.

Where do the players stand, though? What's at stake for the USMNT's MLS contingent now that the Gold Cup is over? GOAL takes a look...