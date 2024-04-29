Women's World Cup trophyGetty Images
Jamie Spencer

USA and Mexico withdraw joint bid for 2027 Women's World Cup and look to 2031 instead

World CupUSAMexicoWomen's football

The United States and Mexico will prioritise a bid for the 2031 Women's World Cup after officially pulling out of the race to host in 2027.

  • USA & Mexico won't be hosting 2027 Women's World Cup
  • Bid delayed until 2031 tournament
  • Official statement explains reason for decision
