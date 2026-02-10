Is the United Strand a millionaire? Man Utd fan Frank Ilett speaks out on earnings from viral hair-growing stunt

The United Strand's stunt began as a result of the Red Devils' inconsistency over the past year or so. In October 2024, he vowed not to cut his hair again until United had won five matches in a row and he has become a social media sensation during that time, posting hair updates while his favoured team struggled on the pitch.

Former manager Ruben Amorim just could not get his side to put together a consistent run of results, with his longest winning streak coming in two separate three-match spells. He was dismissed in January earlier this year, with Michael Carrick being named the club's interim manager until the end of the season after Darren Fletcher presided over a couple of fixtures as caretaker.

Carrick has engineered a four-game winning streak, picking up notable scalps against Manchester City and Arsenal in his first two matches before a dramatic 3-2 win over Fulham and a straightforward 2-0 success over Tottenham Hotspur following Cristian Romero's red card. United are in action again on Tuesday night when they face West Ham United at the London Stadium and a win would mean their famous fan gets a first haircut in over 15 months.