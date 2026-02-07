Getty
Unai Emery throws gauntlet down to Liverpool to get Harvey Elliott out of 'damaging' Aston Villa loan limbo
Elliott in loan limbo at Villa
Elliott has made seven appearances in all competitions for Aston Villa so far this season, meaning if he plays three more times the club will be obligated to sign him permanently for £30 million ($41.3m). Emery said earlier this season that Villa were "not convinced" about splashing out on the Liverpool star, saying: "The problem we have with Harvey is that he is on loan, and in case he plays matches we must buy him. We decided two months ago that we are not convinced to sign him, spending the money we would need to. This is the only issue. He is training every day with very good behaviour and to help us in training sessions. This is not something good for us and him, but this is football and sometimes we must make decisions."
The 22-year-old has only featured twice for Aston Villa since the turn of the year, but Emery says he would like to use him more in the second half of the campaign if an arrangement can be found with Liverpool.
- Getty Images Sport
Emery throws gauntlet down to Liverpool
He told reporters: "I spoke with him. We have been fair because there are two ways. One way is a sport, the second is business. We’ll be fair in case, because we are trying it. I spoke a few times with Harvey. Harvey, now I am opening the door to play with us, because he can help us. But it’s not only on my side. The other side is Liverpool. If they are taking off the clauses, they have to play matches and to buy him compulsory. (I said to him) ‘You are going to play here with us, it’s a sport decision.’ But now it’s a sport decision and a business decision. My sport decision is still there - ‘you are deserving to play, we need your qualities in the field, you are going to play’. But in this case, the clauses are still there and now it is Liverpool, they have the key. And I told him it will be fair for him for Liverpool to take off this clause."
Emery also said discussions have been taking place with the Reds: "We are speaking about it (taking off the clause) but not now. We started speaking about it three months ago. The transfer window finished on Monday. It will be fair for him, because he’s a calm guy, a good guy, and he’s a fantastic professional. And his qualities are there. Of course, he must play, and he’s really being passionate. And I know we are damaging him, because we got a deal with Liverpool in the summer and the deal is there, and we are taking the decision responsibly from my side."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
No agreement yet with Liverpool
Elliott did not play for Villa for almost three months earlier this season, with the club reluctant to trigger the option in his contract. However, injuries to Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans and John McGinn saw him recalled to the squad and feature against Brentford in the Premier League and Red Bull Salzburg in the Europa League. Aston Villa have gone on to strengthen the squad in the January transfer window by bringing in Tammy Abraham and Douglas Luiz as well as Gremio winger Alysson and 17-year-old striker Brian Madjo. However, no agreement has yet been found with Liverpool over Elliott, meaning he remains in limbo at Villa Park.
- Getty
What comes next?
It's still not clear what will happen with Elliott between now and the end of the season and how much more game time he will see at Villa. Emery's side head into the next round of Premier League fixtures in third place in the table but just a point behind Manchester City in second. Villa are back in action on Saturday against Bournemouth, while City face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.
Advertisement