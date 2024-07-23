‘No way anyone can be better’ - Trent Alexander-Arnold explains why Lionel Messi is the GOAT as England defender also names the best Liverpool player he’s ever worked with
Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has explained why Lionel Messi is the GOAT, while also naming the best player that he has ever worked with.
- Reds defender has faced Argentine superstar
- Considers him to be almost unplayable
- Also a big fan of Egyptian team-mate at Anfield