Tottenham bring forward shock plans to sign Andy Robertson from Liverpool with head coach Thomas Frank in crisis

The north London club had originally identified the 31-year-old as a primary target for the summer window, intending to join a host of suitors vying for his signature when he became a free agent on June 30. However, circumstances have forced Spurs to bring those plans forward to the current window, The Athleticreports.

Head coach Frank has been left with a decimated backline, prompting the club to accelerate their pursuit. The decision to move now rather than wait has been driven by a severe shortage of options on the left side of defence. While negotiations are described as advancing amicably between all parties, the urgency from the Tottenham end is palpable. The club hierarchy believes Robertson’s arrival would inject vital quality, character, and leadership into a squad that has struggled domestically this season, despite a more favourable run in the Champions League where they currently sit fifth.

The crisis at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium reached a breaking point on Monday with the confirmation that Ben Davies requires surgery on an ankle fracture. With first-choice left-back Destiny Udogie restricted to just 10 Premier League appearances this season due to his own fitness issues, Frank has been forced to deploy makeshift solutions. Djed Spence, traditionally a right-back, has often been asked to deputise, while Archie Gray and centre-back Micky van de Ven have also been used out of position. Although Spurs confirmed the signing of 19-year-old prospect Souza from Santos on Thursday, the need for immediate, Premier League-proven experience is undeniable.